THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PSC employees Association has come out against the recent internal transfers, which it alleged were politically motivated. The pamphlet brought out by the association, as part of its campaign against arbitrary shake-ups, dwells on alleged misuse of official powers by PSC members and chairman. In a lighter vein, the pamphlet claims officers owing allegiance to a particular union(the pro-CPM PSC employees union) were appointed to key posts.According to it, Deputy Secretary (Establishment) had allegedly tried to get members of a particular organiation appointed to key posts.

“The ‘red volunteers’ in the PSC are being given plum posts with the aim of covering up lapses being committed by the chairman and others. If the government wants ‘red volunteers’ to be appointed here, they can do it openly instead of doing it covertly,” said association president Muhammed Jassi M and general Secretary Subhash Chandran P K who released the pamphlet.

Further, they said the PSC has not so far reacted to the CAG’s criticism of the commission. The pamphlet taunts the pro-CPM employees’ union’s silence over the denial of OTR remuneration and other benefits under the Left majority commission. The association has protested against PSC chairman M K Zakeer’s illegal use of official vehicles. The beacon light-mounted vehicle was taken to Zakeer’s native place and another vehicle is being used in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, the pro-CPM union had come out against the PSC former chairman for availing the services of a new Innova car, the association said. The previous PSC chairman used to hand over charge to a senior member, who was a CPM nominee, whenever he went on leave. But the current chairman is not giving charge to the senior member since he is a Congress nominee.Charges against membersA major complaint levelled against the commission members is they are attending functions organised by small-time PSC coaching centres which have mushroomed in the state, giving the impression these centres are recognised by the PSC.

The members’ participation in functions organised by such centres which displayed banners like ‘PSC Approved PGDCA , DCA Courses’ and inaugurating such centres went against existing rules,according to the association.

“There have even been instances of cancelling the validity of courses citing some institutions had advertised their courses as PSC recognised courses,” Jassi said. The members have been urged to skip inaugural functions of privately-run PSC coaching centres since this will convey the wrong message.