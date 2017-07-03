THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple case will come up before the Supreme Court for next round of arguments on Monday. Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium submitted a report before the apex court on status of various infrastructure works of the temple. The SC is expected to take stock of security arrangements, maintenance and restoration works in the temple, on the basis of the report.

The case is heard after the Supreme Court directed appointment of a new executive officer after the Travancore Royal family took serious exception to charges levelled by former executive officer K N Satheesh.