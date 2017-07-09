Norms on bringing back the dead unacceptable, says CM

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/MALAPPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the recent circular from the health officer at Calicut International Airport in Karipur mandating permission for bringing bodies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries ‘unacceptable’.

He has written to the Union Government seeking withdrawal of the norm. The body of Jayaprakash from Wayanad, who died in Saudi Arabia, was held back at the Sharjah airport and could not be brought to the state after officers denied permission citing the norm.

The circular, issued by Airport Health Officer Jalaludheen last month, has evoked strong protests from Malayali expatriates working in West Asia. Citing directives by International Health Regulations’ Point of Entry provisions, the circular asked airline companies to pass on information to the health officer before the bodies are flown to the state.

The circular asks flight companies to pass on information 48 hours before the bodies are airlifted to Karipur. Terming the circular a disrespect to the dead, the office-bearers of various organisations said they will fight the move at any cost.

“It takes at least two or three days to bring home the dead after clearing all the GCC proceedings. The new circular will lead to further delay and it should be withdrawn,” said Kerala Pravasi League general secretary Haneefa Munniyur. Haneefa said the organisation will convene an urgent meeting on Sunday to decide the future course of action. The Malabar Development Forum has also decided to launch protests if the authorities are reluctant to withdraw the circular. “We will stage protests in front of the airport if appropriate action is not taken,” said forum functionary Basheer K M.

Meanwhile, Jalaludheen made it clear the circular was not intended to cause hardship to the public.

“It was issued as per the rules and I did not insist the information be conveyed 48 hours in advance,” he said.