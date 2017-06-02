Home States Kerala

Former Kerala DGP Siby Mathews resurrects skeletons of ISRO espionage case in upcoming autobiography 'Nirbhayam'

The sensational espionage case reported in 1994 had alleged that top scientists in the nation's premier institution had leaked vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers.

Published: 02nd June 2017 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2017 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only | ISRO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-three years after the controversial Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) espionage case against top scientists,  including Nambi Narayanan, an upcoming autobiography by the then investigating officer is bringing more skeletons out of the closet.

In his  autobiography 'Nirbhayam', set to be released this week, the then investigating officer and former DGP, Siby Mathews, has revealed  that Raman Srivastava, the then inspector general (IG) and present advisor to the chief minister on police affairs, named in the list of accomplices to the accused, was innocent.

The book also mentions suspicions of a conspiracy against then chief minister K Karunakaran led by former chief minister Oommen Chandy in connivance with the top bishops in the state.

According to Mathews, there was pressure from the intelligence bureau (IB) to arrest Srivastava which he, as the then ADGP had prevented. In the espionage case, the IB had alleged that Srivastava had tampered with evidence against the scientists.

“The reason for the IB's move is still unclear", Mathews says in the book. However, the then Additional Director of IB and later Gujarat DGP, R B Sreekumar, dismissed Mathew’s revelations and suspected there to be an internal spy.

Raman Srivastava, former IG, Trivandrum police, was accused of handling the logistics of the espionage, apart from procuring vital defence details.

The sensational espionage case reported in 1994 had alleged that top scientists in the nation's premier institution had leaked vital defence secrets to two alleged Maldivian intelligence officers, Mariam Rasheeda and Fauzia Hassan.

Nambi Narayanan and D Sasikumaran were the two accused of selling ISRO secrets for millions. The incident led to the resignation of then chief minister K Karunakaran.

The Kerala High Court had in 2012 ordered the state government to pay Rs 1 million in interim compensation to Nambi Naryanan for falsely implicating him in espionage.

In April, 2016, the Supreme Court has said it would hear Nambi Narayanan’s plea seeking action against Siby Mathews and others, in August. A Bench comprising justices Dipak Mishra and A M Khanwilkar said the matter would be listed in the first week of August.

Earlier, Narayanan had filed an appeal against the judgment of the division bench of the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Former Kerala DGP ISRO espionage case Siby Mathews Nirbhayam autobigraphy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp