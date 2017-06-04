Home States Kerala

Three killed as car plunges into canal in Thrissur

Melbin, who drove the car, had a miraculous escape with minor injuries. However, he could not save the other three. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three of a family, including a toddler, died when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal at Puthenvelikkara, North Paravoor, near here late on Saturday night.

The deceased are Mary, 65, wife of Sebastian of Thuruthur, her daughter-in-law Honey, 32, wife of Melbin, and her two-year-old son Aaron.

The incident occurred when the family was returning after attending the first holy communion of Mary’s nephew’s son at Alamattom near Thrissur.

According to the police, the incident happened when Belbi lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve at Alamattom and fell into a canal on the roadside at Kanakkankadavu. The incident came to light after a few people working near the beverage outlet heard a loud  sound and they in turn informed the police.

“When they reached the spot, Belbi was found lying near the canal. Since the car plunged completely into the canal, it was difficult for the people to rescue the remaining three from the car. When they finally broke the glass and took them out, the trio had breathed their last,” said a police officer.

The police also said the accident would not have occurred if there were proper railings on the stretch.

Meanwhile, the police have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. The bodies have been handed over to  relatives after postmortem examination at North Paravoor Taluk Hospital.

