Home States Kerala

Beware! Islamic State’s presence in Kerala rising again

Intelligence and security wings have been wary of Islamic State’s growing presence in Kerala, but, now, a few old enemies might wake up from their slumber to give them deeper worries.

Published: 20th June 2017 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2017 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Intelligence and security wings have been wary of Islamic State’s growing presence in Kerala, but, now, a few old enemies might wake up from their slumber to give them deeper worries. The intelligence agencies are leery of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Indian Mujahideen  reviving their sleeper modules, which have been in hibernation for the last 3-4 years, in the state. 


As per the IB reports, the ‘sleeper cells’ have been revived for subversive activities, including pushing fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of the newly-issued Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations into the state to finance their activities and trigger unrest. 


Though IS modules have been allegedly active in the state, conducting recruitment and forming zone-level grids in the last one year, other terror outfits have been inactive due to the lack of leadership after the arrest of Thadiyantavide Nazeer, LeT’s south zone commander.  

“To avoid detection, these modules are suspected to be using proxies to push through the FICN to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. These currencies are brought in from neighbouring countries via West Bengal, Assam and Punjab,” said a senior intelligence officer.


Earlier this month, fake Rs 2,000 and  Rs 500 notes were seized from Idukki in two separate incidents and a special team of the Kerala Police has initiated a thorough probe into the episode. Ernakulam Range IG P Vijayan said the possibility of terror funding to the state could not be ruled out. 

MHA report

The intelligence agencies have been checking on the flow of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 FICN to southern states post demonetisation. The report said the maximum flow has been reported from Gujarat, West Bengal, Assam and Punjab. The security agencies have seized 22,677 FICN of Rs 2,000 denomination while they grabbed 12,956 FICN of Rs 500 denomination post note ban.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp