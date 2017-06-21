Home States Kerala

Woman techie alleges harassment in car

Published: 21st June 2017

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The safety of women is at stake in and around Technopark, with the latest incident being reported from near Phase-3, where a woman techie was allegedly sexually harassed by a Uber driver during a journey in a car. However, the police have not registered a case as the victim is reluctant to come up with a complaint. The police have warned the driver and asked Uber to take action against him based on a complaint by Prathidhwani, a cultural organisation of IT employees of Technopark.
The incident is believed to have happened on June 13 when a woman working in a company in phase-3 of the IT park hired a Uber car to go home.

The victim was seated diagonally opposite to the driver’s seat.
When the vehicle reached Akkulam, the driver started  keeping his left hand on the gear box. Then he tied the back side of his seat with his hand. The woman felt uncomfortable but kept quiet. Soon, the driver grabbed her leg. She shouted at him and told him to stop the car. He parked the car and the victim got down. Without any expression, the driver apologised and left.  She immediately called her colleague, and with his help, went home. After reaching home she filed a complaint with Uber and they sent an apology mail stating the incident won’t be repeated. The next day she got one more mail from Uber with the same apology statement, said the complaint.

The incident came to light when Prathidhwani  approached Kazhakoottam Cybercity Assistant Commissioner of Police A Pramod Kumar. “We have communicated with Uber and recommended action against him. Though the driver said he was trying to take his mobile phone that fell down near the woman’s leg, we are not ready to believe that story. We have warned him. We hope he would be fired by Uber soon”, said Pramod Kumar. He also said the police would take measures for the safety of women in Technopark.

According to the members of Prathidhwani, the incident is a serious one and there might be  similar types of drivers out in the city who will take it for granted if no one responds to such incidents. “These incidents should not be repeated. The safety of women should be given top priority”, said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani.
Meanwhile, the women employees of Technopark, who have to work at odd hours, have demanded more security from their employers.

