THRISSUR: A BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Kerala has been busted for printing counterfeit notes in his house.

Police detected fake currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh in the first floor of Erasheri Rajesh’s house near Anjamparathi at Srinarayanapuram in Thrissur and printers in a separate room especially equipped for the racket. The notes were in denominations of Rs 2000, Rs 5000, Rs 50 and Rs 20, police said.

The currency was designed on a computer and printed on A4 paper and then cut to size.

Police said Erasheri Rajesh had been using the fake notes at the petrol bunks and banks, and that they had put him under surveillance after being tipped off.

Detectives said they suspect the role of Erasheri Rajesh’s brother, now in Thiruvananthapuram, in the racket.