THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the government claims to have contained the fever outbreak to a certain extent, more deaths continue to be reported and the numbers of dengue and other fevers remain worrying.

According to official figures, seven persons have succumbed to various fevers over the past three days. And the number of deaths seems to increase each day even with the government claims of preventive measures being taken. An all-party meeting has been called on Friday to discuss the arrangements to be taken to contain fever.

According to the DHS report, three suspected dengue deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kannur. One confirmed dengue death was reported from the capital city. One leptospirosis death was reported from Idukki. In Malappuram, there was one Hepatitis A and one fever death. Though the DHS reported 82 deaths this month, unofficial figures say deaths from fever and dengue have crossed 100. Moreover, it is said the DHS report is not complete as most of the patients approaching private hospitals are not recorded.

According to Thursday figures, viral fever cases across the state are pegged at 23,190. Thiruvananthapuram continued to be the worst-hit district. Of the 157 confirmed dengue cases reported, Thiruvananthapuram topped the list with 78 cases. It also said that 764 suspected and 11 confirmed cases of dengue, 21 suspected cases of leptospirosis and 18 H1N1 cases were reported.