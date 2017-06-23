THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending a helping hand to the Health Department in its hour of crisis, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala Chapter has offered medical manpower for all government hospitals in the state to contain the fever outbreak.

Additional medical man power will be provided to all government institutions to treat the patients upon request from the authorities concerned. A pool of doctors will be kept ready in all branches to attend any emergency situation, the IMA said. The service of house surgeons, PG doctors and medical students will also be sought.

The IMA expert committee observed the present fever epidemic is the biggest in recent years and is causing considerable morbidity and mortality across the state. The panel called for ensuring proper treatment to the affected people and also to check breeding of mosquitoes urgently.

IMA state president V G Pradeep Kumar said Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts required special attention. The expert committee report said different types of fever have been reported and all of them are not dengue or H1N1. Proper treatment should be ensured based on the type of fever. Only critical patients need to be referred for specialised care. The vast majority can be managed at the primary level.

The report suggested Oseltamivir, an antiviral medication, should be made available in all private hospitals. The IMA will open fever clinics at important places.

Fever care consortium

The IMA will form fever care consortium in all districts with members from government agencies, LSGs, NGOs, political parties, social groups and other associations, said Pradeep Kumar. Sensitisation and awareness programmes will be taken up for effective control of mosquitoes and proper disposal of waste. Awareness programmes will be held at schools and institutions. The IMA is also partnering with Kila to impart scientific training to LSG Department on health, hygiene and environment.

Curb mosquito breeding

Stressing on the need to control breeding of mosquitoes, the IMA said proper field work has to be carried out. Political parties, NCC, NSS, NGOs and government departments should be mobilised to strengthen the field work. The IMA will also circulate pamphlets to highlight the DOs and DONTs for control of fever.

Compile data on fever prevalence

The IMA has called for data compilation and studies on pattern of fever prevalence. It said morbidity and mortality patterns should be established for each infectious agent. The help of agencies like Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) and Achutha Menon Centre should be sought, said Pradeep Kumar.