THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Concerned over the spurt in monsoon-related ailments, the state government has given permission to the local bodies to appoint more doctors and paramedics on contract basis in Public Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC) to tide over the crisis. Each PHC will get a doctor and a paramedical staff, while CHCs will get two doctors and two paramedics.

“At present the government hospitals are functioning till 3 pm due to paucity of staff. The new appointments will ensure functioning of the hospitals throughout the day,” said Minister for Local Self Governments, K T Jaleel.

A committee will appoint the staff on contract basis. The committee will include the panchayat president, secretary, chairperson of health standing committee and a medical officer. The contract will be signed as per the norms of the National Health Mission and the local bodies can use their plan funds for service sector to meet the salary expenses. The minister said it will be a long term arrangement and not just for the fever season.

Waste Management

Criticising the public protest against centralised waste management system, Jaleel said it was the duty of the citizen to keep the surroundings clean and free from diseases. “The issue is being politicised. Unfortunately the public protests are led by members of LSGDs who are responsible for safe disposal of garbage generated in the area,” he said. Citing the example of the capital city, Jaleel said irresponsible behaviour has led to piling up of garbage. He said 500 workers would be deployed to monitor people throwing waste in public. He criticised the restaurants and meat stalls for not segregating waste at the source. “The licensing system should change to make it mandatory for hotels to segregate waste,” he said.

Jaleel said the government would encourage private investment for setting up centralised plants. Plants for recycling glass and e-wastes are the need of the hour. There should be at least one plastic shredding machine in each block, he said. The government would consider banning plastic carry bags throughout the state, he said.

Sanitation Day

All local bodies will observe sanitation day on June 27, 28 and 29 to contain the monsoon related diseases. Emergency council meetings should be held on June 24 to plan the drive. Each ward will get D25,000 for sanitation work from the plan fund.