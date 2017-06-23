THRISSUR: A petition was filed before the Vigilance Court on Thursday for issuing a warrant against ADGP Tomin Thachankary who failed to appear before the court on several occasions in a particular case.

Social activist P D Joseph filed the petition against Thachankary in the case related to the alleged smuggling of electronic goods from Singapore. Though, the petition was filed in 2001, an FIR was registered only in 2007. But the case was finally taken up in 2016 after a long-running battle.

Thachankary appeared just once in the court in connection with the case. Later the case was shifted to Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. Here also, he appeared only once.

However, despite the court directing him to appear nine times during the proceedings, Thachankary failed to do so, Joseph alleged in his petition. It was following this he filed the suit praying for a warrant to be issued.