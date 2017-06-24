KOCHI: In the wake of the recent revelations by a prisoner who shared cell with Sunil Kumar Surendran aka Pulsar Suni, the special investigation team (SIT) recorded fresh statement of the actor who was abducted and sexually assaulted in the city on February 17.



The SIT led by ADGP B Sandhya recorded the actor’s statement at the Aluva Police Club to verify Jinson’s revelations and find out whether the actor suspects any conspiracy behind the incident. The police said the SIT relaunched the probe after Jinson allegedly revealed the involvement of more persons in the incident. “Jinson has made some shocking revelations in connection with the case. But we can’t divulge the details,” the police said.



Court nod sought

The police have sought the permission of the court to record the statement of Jinson before the Aluva Magistrate as he reportedly revealed the names of some persons involved in the case. “Jinson was close to Suni who revealed the names of some persons to him. But we don’t have evidence against those persons,” said a police officer.