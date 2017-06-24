KOZHIKODE: Deric Joseph from Kannur secured sixth rank, lone Malayali in the top 10 list, in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), registering 691 marks and 99.999358 percentile score. The NEET results were declared in New Delhi on Friday.

Deric Joseph

His elder brothers have already made it to the medical and engineering courses and Deric too wanted to follow their footstep. “Till 10th, I studied in Iritty. For higher secondary, I joined St Antony’s Public School, Kanjirapally, Kottayam.

Apart from undergoing coaching, I used devote additional four hours on weekdays and 10 hours on weekends to prepare for competitive exams,” he said. Deric will be enrolling into AIIMS, Delhi, for MBBS.

M D Joseph, his father, is an assistant director in Department of Co-operation and Lilia Mathews, his mother, is an employee of the Payam Service Co-operative Bank, Kannur.