KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the KSEB’s order restraining its employees from directly approaching the courts, including the HC, seeking relief to their grievances within the organisation. The court has issued a notice to the Board seeking response.

Express P1 grab (June 11) that

highlighted the KSEB order

‘Express’ had reported the issue on June 11. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Sibikutty Francis, general secretary, Kerala Electricity Employees Confederation. The KSEB order had said the workmen/officer might face disciplinary action as per the current Rules if they approach the court directly without using the administrative system in the department.



The petitioner submitted this violated the rights guaranteed to a citizen under the Constitution of India.

“No employer has any right to punish an employee on the ground that he has approached a court of law which is for rendering justice to the citizen,” said Sibikutty.

He said the provision in the order could be abused by the authority at any time and in any manner. He said more than 160 cases were filed last year alleging denial of justice.