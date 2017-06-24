THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine fever deaths were reported in the state in the past two days even as the total deaths due to various fevers touched the 100 mark this month. The report of the Directorate of Health Services said five died of dengue, that includes three deaths from Palakkad and one each from Alappuzha and Malappuram.

While one leptospirosis death was reported from Malappuram, a suspected H1N1 death was reported from Idukki. Chicken pox also claimed one life in Thiruvananthapuram. In Kozhikode, one person died due to Hepatitis A, the report said.



Meanwhile, DHS R L Saritha said the drive against fever is going on in full swing at various places. She said fogging and chlorination of wells are going on across the state. On Friday, health workers visited 46,174 houses and destroyed 20,630 mosquito breeding grounds, she said.



According to Friday’s report, 22,689 people have been affected with viral fever across the state; 178 confirmed and 658 suspected dengue cases were reported on Friday. The report said 96 chicken pox cases were identified from various places. While eleven confirmed and 21 suspected cases of leptospirosis were reported, only six H1N1 cases figured in the DHS report.