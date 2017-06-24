KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Central Range conducted raids at various village offices in Ernakulam, Palakkad and Thrissur districts on Friday.The raids were conducted to check irregularities in village offices in the wake of the suicide of a farmer in front of a village office in Kozhikode allegedly due to the indifferent attitude of the village officials.

The raids were carried out in 10 village offices in three districts under the VACB Central Range. In Ernakullam, raids were conducted at Kakkanad, Elamkulam and Vazhakkala village offices. “The registers at the village offices were checked during the raids which started in the morning,” an officer said.



“It has been found receipts were not issued after accepting applications in several village offices The inspection was carried out on the orders of the Vigilance Director. Next, we will file a report to the director. Currently, no case has been registered,” he said.