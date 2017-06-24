THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has transferred three high ranking officials in the state.



Jaidev G, joint superintendent of Police, Mananthawady, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Kozhikode City. The present Deputy Commissioner P B Rajeev has been transferred.

K P Philip who is now the Superintendent of Police, Traffic North Zone, has been posted as Commandant, MSP, in the existing vacancy.

Zacharia George has been posted as Assistant Inspector general, Coastal Security, in the existing vacancy. He now holds the post of Vigilance officer in the KSEB.