KOZHIKODE: Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian on Saturday inspected Chempanoda village office, where a farmer committed suicide, to check the land records which were allegedly manipulated and forged by the staff. A Vigilance team had earlier conducted inspection to check whether there were lapses on the part of the employees.



“As per preliminary verification, there are certain discrepancies in the land records and the staff have erred. We will be submitting a detailed report. There will be strict action against the officers involved,” said Kurian. The inspection conducted by the VACB on Friday had found the land records at the office were manipulated by the employees.



District Collector U V Jose had suspended Chempanoda village officer C A Sunny and village assistant Sileesh Thomas based on a preliminary inquiry into the circumstances leading to the suicide of Kavilpurayidathil Joy, 57, the farmer from Chakkittappara panchayat.



Abetment case registered

The police booked cases under Section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) against Sileesh in connection with the farmer suicide. A report was submitted to Perambra Judicial First Class Court after evoking additional charges.

Upa Lok Ayukta registers case

T’Puram: Upa Lok Ayukta Justice K P Balachandran has registered suo motu case against former village officer K O Sunny and former village assistant Sileesh Thomas of Chempanoda village, Kozhikode. The case was registered on the basis of media reports on the suicide of Kavilpurayidathil Joy, allegedly owing to the harassment of the officials. The Upa Lok Ayukta observed primary facie corruption and maladministration were evident in the case. Notice has been issued to appear before the Upa Lok Ayukta on July 26.