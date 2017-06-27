KOZHIKODE: A village assistant charged with abetting the suicide of a farmer has surrendered before the police.

Village assistant Sileesh Thomas was on the run after the suicide of 57-year-old Kaavilpurayidathil Joy on June 21.

Joy was found hanging outside the village after his several attempts to remit tax for the land owned by him were blocked by officials for one reason or the other for the past one-and-a-half-years.

Thomas and another official of the village office were suspended by the collector on June 22 following a public outrage over the incident.

Thomas surrendered before the police yesterday around 11.30 PM, Perambra Police Circle Inspector Sunil Kumar said.

The police had registered a case against Thomas.