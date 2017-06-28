THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With eight more fever deaths reported from the state in the past three days, the official figures say 112 persons have died of various fevers in the state this month. Tightening its counteractive measures, the government on Tuesday launched a massive three-day sanitation drive across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined in the efforts at Kannur district by participating in the cleaning drive at Valiyakulam to mark the state and district-level inauguration.

According to the figures, four persons died of dengue fever in Thrissur and one in Kollam. One H1N1 death was confirmed in Malappuram and two fever deaths in Kollam in the last three days.

According to the DHS report on Tuesday, 23,633 people were affected with viral fever across the state. Malappuram was on the top of the list with 3,466 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 3,119 cases. In the case of dengue, 940 suspected cases and 209 confirmed cases were reported. Thiruvananthapuram had the highest number of 215 suspected and 49 confirmed dengue cases. Twelve suspected cases and six confirmed cases of leptospirosis were also recorded on Tuesday. A total of seven people were diagnosed with H1N1.

Baby dies of fever

Kottayam: A one-and-a-half-year old girl died of fever at Kulasekharamangalam, Vaikom, on Tuesday. The deceased, Jesney, is the daughter of Jomon and Nimiya, of Pulaprayil house, Kallukadavu, Kulasekharamangalam. Jesney was undergoing treatment at a primary health centre at Maravanthuruth. Though she was shifted to the Vaikom Taluk Hospital on Tuesday, her health deteriorated. Evania is her only sister.