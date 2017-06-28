KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court the woman who chopped off the godman’s genitals allegedly while resisting his rape attempt was not under illegal detention but was living with her parents and brother in a rented house at Nedumangad.

A S Suresh Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, filed the report in response to a petition filed by Ayyappadas of Kottarakara - who claimed to be the woman’s lover - seeking her release from the “illegal custody” of Sangh Parivar activists.

A S Suresh Kumar’s report said Swami Gangeshananda Theerthapada, the accused, had sexually abused the victim several times. When the petition came up for hearing, the court criticised the petitioner for filing the case unnecessarily. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court he was withdrawing the petition which the court accepted.