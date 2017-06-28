THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday transferred N Nandanan Pillai, DySP of Vigilance special investigation unit-I in Thiruvananthapuram, who was investigating the Pattoor land scam case. The order was issued by the Home Department on Tuesday. He was replaced by Nedumangad DySP and Hi-tech cell nodal officer E S Bijumon. The new posting of Pillai is yet to be issued.

Pillai was in the midst of controversy after he openly expressed dissent over working under his superior SP B Asokan. Asokan is accused of manipulating the Vigilance investigation reports. Though the Vigilance had reconstituted the probe team for sensitive cases including bar bribery, Titanium and Pattoor land scam cases, Pillai was not replaced.

V Shyam Kumar DySP, who was investigating the nepotism row involving former Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, has been transferred to Special Investigation Unit-I from Special Investigation Unit - II. A L Najumul Hassan, DySP, who was in SIU-1, has been posted as DySP, Special Branch CID (passport verification), police headquarters, while Shyamkumar was replaced by K V Mahesh Das, DySP. Mahesh was in Lokayukta.

The other officers who received transfer orders are: A R Shanihan has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shanghumugham, Thiruvananthapuram city; Abhilash as DySP, Munnar; P D Sasi, who was serving as DySP Administration, at Pathanamthitta, and S Rafeeq, DySP, Adoor have been mutually transferred. Famous Varghese, DySP Special Branch CID, has been posted as DySP Irinjalakkuda. N Kiran Narayanan IPS who was holding the post of Irinjalakkuda DySP, is yet to receive the new posting.