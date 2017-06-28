The official car with Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran wades through the muddy waters in the road by the side of the Central Stadium on Tuesday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The southwest monsoon lashed the state with a fury on Tuesday uprooting trees and electric poles and causing power and traffic disruption in many places. The level of water rose in many rivers and minor landslides were reported from hilly areas. No casualty owing to rain-related incidents has been reported so far. With the water level on the rise, the shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki were opened on Tuesday. Authorities have asked people on the sides of the Thodupuzha river to exercise caution.

Strong westerly winds

According to the Met Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm, was likely to lash the state till Thursday morning. The weatherman has also warned fishermen about the possibility of strong westerly winds, with speeds of up to 45-55 kmph, along and off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep till Wednesday afternoon.



Taking into account the possibility of landslides, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a warning to people to avoid travel between 7 pm and 7 am in the hilly areas.

“Public are warned from entering into rivulets and streams as flash floods are likely,” Sekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary of SDMA, said.



A Minor landslide was reported at Kanchiyar and Pandippara near Kattappana in Idukki. Losses to crops spread over 1.5 acre were reported in the area. Traffic along Wayanad ghat was disrupted for hours owing to landslide. Traffic between Muvattupuzha and Tripunithura on Kochi-Madurai highway was disrupted owing to waterlogging.

Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district and Alathur in Palakkad district recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm each on Tuesday. Piravom (Ernakulam), Peermade, Thodupuzha and Munnar (all in Idukki) and Kanjirappally in Kottayam district recorded 11 cm of rainfall each.Beach tourists have been advised against swimming in the sea, Sekhar L Kuriakose, member secretary of SDMA, said.