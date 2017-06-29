KOCHI: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists’ (AMMA) general body meeting scheduled to be held here on Thursday is likely to discuss the latest row in the actor abduction case .However, the AMMA executive meeting held here on Wednesday evening did not discuss the issue.

AMMA office-bearers said though the issue was not discussed at the Executive Committee meeting, if any of the members brought up the issue at Thursday’s general body, it will discuss the matter. AMMA president and MP Innocent said it was not necessary to discuss the recent controversies surrounding the actor abduction case at the AMMA meeting scheduled for Thursday.



“There is no point in discussing the matter which is sub judice at the AMMA meeting. We believe the inquiry is headed in the right direction. However, if any of the members raise the issue at the meeting, we will indeed discuss the same. I do not know whether there are criminals in Malayalam cinema. I am also not ready to respond to those who talked against the actor. Whoever the culprits might be, they should indeed be brought to justice,” he said.



Innocent said he had contacted the then DGP Loknath Behera at the time of the incident. “The then state police chief assured me the probe was headed in the right direction. I think he was quite right. This is the reason why the suspects are in jail. Now it is up to the police and the court to find out whether there was a conspiracy behind the incident. Let the inquiry go on. The police will definitely be able to find out who all are behind the whole incident,” he said.

Josephine flays actor’s remarks

T’Puram:Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine has taken strong exception to actor Dileep’s remarks against the actor who was attacked in Kochi. Terming the actor’s statement as ‘mysterious’, Josephine said it is tantamount to repeatedly attacking the victim. The commission has sought legal advice and will intervene in the matter if needed, she said.