THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst the ongoing tussle within the government over the Munnar eviction drive, LDF leaders from Idukki met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking to implement the government decisions over the land issue in the district in a time-bound manner. Noticeably, the delegation had the presence of CPI’s district secretary and LDF district convener K Sivaraman.

In addition to the CPI leader, CPM district secretary K K Jayachandran, Anil Koovaplackal of RSP and Johny Cheruparambil of Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) faction were present. The Left leaders said the government hasn’t issued orders based on the decisions taken at the March 27 meeting. Even one month after the pattayamela, further orders have not been issued. The leaders sought urgent intervention by the Chief Minister to expedite the proceedings.



Amending the Land Assignment Rules 1964, new orders should be issued bringing in clarity in the regulations for land transfer. Though a decision has been taken to remove the income sealing for issuing title deed, order in this regard has not been issued.



Also, though a decision was taken to bring in a piece of legislation only for Munnar - modifying the Building Rules - there has been no follow up. Though there was a directive from the Chief Minister to urgently take action to issue unconditional title deeds, no further action was taken, the LDF leaders said in a memorandum submitted before the Chief Minister.