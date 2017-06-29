THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nurses working in private hospitals on Wednesday launched an indefinite strike in front of the Secretariat, demanding wage revision. They also launched similar agitations at the district levels. The agitations were launched after the talks with the hospital managements on Tuesday failed to reach a consensus.



Meanwhile, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said the issue of wage revision of nurses will be sorted out within a month. However, the nurses’ associations said they cannot wait for a month.

United Nurses Association president Jasmin Shah said they have decided to inform the government they cannot wait for a month and agitations will be intensified if a decision is not taken at the earliest. He also said they have decided to take out a march to the Secretariat next month.



Ramakrishnan said wage revision is under the active consideration of the government. The private hospital's industrial relations committee has been asked to submit a proposal regarding revising of minimum wages of those working in private hospitals and dispensaries, he said. The committee has already held several discussions and is in the process of submitting the proposals, he said.