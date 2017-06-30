KOLLAM: Cashew Industry Minister J Mercykutty Amma said the two-day Cashew Conclave has concluded with an array of opportunities that could benefit both India and Africa in the long run.



Discussions were not limited to cooperation in cashew trade but also to other sectors, she said. In the next three or four months, the state is likely to ink a pact with the Ivory Coast regarding direct procurement of raw cashew nuts with the modus operandi formulated by the state in consultation with the MEA.



“The conclave was a success,” said Mercykutty, during a presser at Hotel Raviz on Thursday. “We were able to convince the African diplomats both regions will benefit through cooperation,” the Minister said.