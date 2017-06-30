THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state saw an increase in fever cases even as the number of dengue cases came down on Thursday. In the latest report of the Directorate of Health Services, two dengue deaths, one in Thiruvananthapuram and another in Malappuram, were recorded.



In the case of dengue, 702 suspected and 175 confirmed cases were reported on Thursday, whereas it was a bit higher on Wednesday. According to the figures, 28,658 people were affected with viral fever across the state on Thursday. Of the confirmed dengue cases, 88 cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, 20 from Thrissur, 11 from Kollam, nine from Ernakulam, eight each from Malappuram and Kannur, seven from Pathanamthitta, six from Kottayam, and three each from Palakkad and Idukki.

The DHS also reported 12 suspected and five confirmed leptospirosis cases. Eleven persons were affected by H1N1, according to the report.

393 fever clinics opened across the state

T’Puram: As part of containing fever, the Health Department has opened 393 fever clinics across the state after June 23. Besides, the department has started 22 mobile clinics and 24 monitoring cell/control units.

The department has also appointed enough doctors, nurses and other staff at these clinics. As many as 80 doctors, 60 staff nurses, 22 pharmacists and 16 lab technicians have been appointed. Moreover, fever wards have been set up in important hospitals and medical camps have been conducted in various places.