Actor Dileep in a pensive mood while other office-bearers of AMMA, including Ganesh Kumar MLA, Innocent MP and Devan, argue with mediapersons during the press briefing after the AMMA general body meet in Kochi on Thursday | K Shijith

KOCHI: Ending speculations of a rift within the Malayalam film industry, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Thursday expressed its solidarity with actor Dileep in the actor abduction and sexual assault case. The apex body of Malayalam film artists’ association, which met here for its general body meeting, also strongly opposed any attempt to isolate Dileep.

After the general body, AMMA president Innocent MP told reporters the association’s general body didn’t discuss the recent development in the actor abduction case as none of the members raised the issue.

“The case is subjudice and there is no point in discussing the issue at the meeting. We believe the police are heading in the right direction as far as the investigation into the case is concerned. That is why they were able to nab five suspects. Let the inquiry report come.

“We don’t want to make any public remarks on that matter. Even the police chief has asked me personally to refrain from making statements on the issue as it would affect the progress of the case,” Innocent said. Innocent said AMMA had received a letter from the new association formed by the women in Malayalam cinema.

“It mainly requested AMMA’s support on many issues, including the safety of women working in the Malayalam film industry. The general body wholeheartedly decided to extend its support to the female actors’ association. Other than that, none of the members of the WCC has put forth the recent development related to actor abduction before the general body,” he said.

Asked about the stance of AMMA on the public remarks made by Dileep and actor Salim Kumar against the victim, he said Dileep himself had given the clarification. “My words were on the necessity to select friends with great caution. But they were twisted by the media. However, I have already apologised if it had hurt the actor in any way,” said Dileep.

Meanwhile, both the super stars of Malayalam cinema, Mammootty and Mohanlal, the general secretary and vice-president of AMMA respectively, opted to remain silent throughout the press meet.

WCC files plaint

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has filed a complaint with the Kerala Women’s Commission against the vice-president of Kerala Film Chambers, Saji Nanthiyatt, for his derogatory comments against the actress who was attacked in Kochi. Saji made the comment during a news programme. Bina Paul of WCC filed the written complaint with WCC chairperson M C Josephine. The complainant wanted immediate action against Saji and prevent him from making similar comments against the victim.