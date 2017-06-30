KOCHI: The first phase of the trial in the Nedumbassery human trafficking case got over at the CBI Court in Kochi. The second phase examination of witnesses will commence next month.The accused facing in-camera trial are Suresh K V, Lissy Sojan, Sethu Lal, Anil Kumar, Bindhu, Santha, Maneesh A P, Sudharman, Varghese Raphael, Kabeer P K, Siraj, P A Rafeeq, S Mustafa and Thahir. The accused allegedly trafficked women to brothels in Muscat, Sharjah and Dubai before the incident came to light in 2013.



The first phase examination of witnesses had commenced last month. Till now, the court has examined 23 witnesses, including some of the victims who were cheated and lodged in brothels abroad. The next phase of witness examination is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 9. Around 40 witnesses will be examined in the second phase. In all, there are 92 witnesses in the case.



The incident came to light when a Kazhakootam native arrived in Mumbai after escaping from the clutches of sex racketeers in Sharjah in 2013. Authorities in Mumbai handed over the victim to police at Nedumbassery who initiated the probe. The case, investigated by the Crime Branch, was later handed over to the CBI. Five cases have been registered in the human trafficking incident in which some police officers are also involved.

