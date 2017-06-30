KOCHI: Despite subjecting actor Dileep, filmmaker Nadirshah and Appunni, manager of Dileep, to 13-hour long ‘questioning’, the police team probing the actress assault case is likely to summon the trio yet again as part of further investigation.



Sources in the investigation team said a police team led by ADGP B Sandhya crosschecked the statements of Dileep and Nadirshah recorded on Wednesday. Currently, the probe is mainly focused on the conspiracy angle behind the abduction and assault of the actress in February. If required, the trio will be summoned again. Prior to this, the probe team will interrogate Pulsar Suni over the letter reportedly written by him to Dileep from jail.



‘Probe under way’

Ernakulam Rural SP A V George said the police had not given a clean chit to Dileep and others. “The inquiry is under way. If required, they will be summoned again for interrogation,” George told reporters. He said the police were verifying the facts revealed by Dileep and others.However, the police have not yet registered a case on the complaint lodged by Dileep alleging blackmailing by a person in connection with the actress assault case. them,” he said.

Women’s collective in Mollywood to provide legal counsel to assault victim

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has pledged its full support to the female actor.In a Facebook post, the WCC said it was working in its own capacity to ensure all support to their colleague and helping her get legal counsel. “The WCC has also taken strong measures to counter (further) victimisation of the victim. A complaint on behalf of the WCC is being sent to Women’s Commission regarding the same, urging immediate action,” it said.

“They (AMMA members) have also pledged full support to our colleague who is the victim in this unfortunate incident,” it said. WCC, however, said the present case involving its member and colleague was not taken up for discussion at the AMMA general body meeting. “The WCC decided against raising it as the matter is still sub judice and also it is not something which has to be discussed only when it is brought up by the WCC,” the FB post said.

Media draws flak

The office-bearers of AMMA used the post-general body press meet as a venue to vent their ire on the media rather than clarifying the associ-ation’s stance in the actress abduction case. On whether there was any attempt from a section in the film fraternity to isolate Dileep, AMMA executive committee member Mukesh MLA tried to put the blame on media, alleg-ing the issue was created by the media which is trying to isolate Dileep. AMMA vice-president K B Ganesh Kumar said: “Both Dileep and the other actor, who is the victim, are members of AMMA. Though the media is trying its best to give a different picture, we will not speak against them or ditch them.”