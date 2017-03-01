Home States Kerala

MLA’s son, six other KSU workers hurt in SFI-led attack in Thrissur law college

Seven KSU workers, including the son of P T Thomas MLA, were injured in an attack by SFI at Law College, Thrissur, on Tuesday.

Published: 01st March 2017 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2017 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Seven KSU workers, including the son of P T Thomas MLA, were injured in an attack by SFI at Law College, Thrissur, on Tuesday. Vivek Thomas, the MLA’s son, besides O J Janeesh, Hari, Delwin Varghese, Aneesh, Jerome and Deepak Viyyur were injured. Police said the attack was in retaliation of a previous incident on February 15, in which KSU workers attacked SFI members in the college.

The injured Aneesh, Delvin, Deepak, Harikrishnan, Vivek Thomas, Jerome and  (right) Janeesh | Express

Following the latest scuffle, police registered ‘attempt to murder’ cases against eight SFI members. The college, too, suspended 12 SFI workers.

Thrissur West CI V K Raju said SFI workers barged into a classroom while class was going on and attacked the KSU members with iron rod and wooden boards having nails. He added that videos captured by students will be checked to identify the attackers.

DCC president T N Prathapan demanded that police take strict action against SFI and asked the CPM to expel the SFI workers from organization. Congress is planning to raise the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The February 15 attack by KSU members on SFI workers had led to closure of the college. Later, a peace meeting was convened by ACP C Vahid to settle the continuing violence on the campus. Police said this year, five cases of violence - three against SFI and two against KSU - had been filed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp