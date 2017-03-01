MLA’s son, six other KSU workers hurt in SFI-led attack in Thrissur law college

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Seven KSU workers, including the son of P T Thomas MLA, were injured in an attack by SFI at Law College, Thrissur, on Tuesday. Vivek Thomas, the MLA’s son, besides O J Janeesh, Hari, Delwin Varghese, Aneesh, Jerome and Deepak Viyyur were injured. Police said the attack was in retaliation of a previous incident on February 15, in which KSU workers attacked SFI members in the college.

The injured Aneesh, Delvin, Deepak, Harikrishnan, Vivek Thomas, Jerome and (right) Janeesh | Express

Following the latest scuffle, police registered ‘attempt to murder’ cases against eight SFI members. The college, too, suspended 12 SFI workers.

Thrissur West CI V K Raju said SFI workers barged into a classroom while class was going on and attacked the KSU members with iron rod and wooden boards having nails. He added that videos captured by students will be checked to identify the attackers.

DCC president T N Prathapan demanded that police take strict action against SFI and asked the CPM to expel the SFI workers from organization. Congress is planning to raise the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The February 15 attack by KSU members on SFI workers had led to closure of the college. Later, a peace meeting was convened by ACP C Vahid to settle the continuing violence on the campus. Police said this year, five cases of violence - three against SFI and two against KSU - had been filed.