KOCHI: In a major development in the case related to the rape of a 16-year-old girl, in which a catholic priest in Kannur, the prime accused, has been arrested, the police may book 11 more persons including five nuns under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to sources, Police is likely to record the arrest of two women on Saturday. The needle of suspicion is also turning against the Child Welfare Committee in Wayanad in northern Kerala where the crime took place.

An anonymous letter received by Childline, the helpline for children, has brought to light a major cover up in the rape of a minor girl by the priest. She delivered a baby nearly a month ago, and attempts were made, allegedly, by nuns to hush it up, instead of reporting the crime of rape.

The priest, Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, former vicar of St. Sebastian's Church at Kottiyoor in Kannur district was arrested by the police when he tried to escape to Canada on February 27. Now, he is under judicial custody.