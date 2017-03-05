Home States Kerala

Sister act: Nuns on the run in Kerala minor abuse case

Some of the nuns involved in the case where a minor delivered a baby after she was allegedly impregnated by a Catholic priest in Kottiyoor, were found absconding.

Published: 05th March 2017 02:14 AM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A day after the police implicated seven people as accused for trying to cover up the incident where a 16-year-old girl delivered a baby after she was allegedly impregnated by a Catholic priest in Kottiyoor, some of the nuns involved in the case were found absconding.

The investigating officers, who visited the hospital where the child was delivered and the orphanage in Wayanad to where the child was shifted, found huge discrepancies.

The police have registered cases under POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act against six women including five nuns and a doctor.

The accused persons are Sr Ancy Mathew, Christu Raj Hospital administrator, Sr Tessy Joseph, gynaecologist, Hyderali, pediatrician , Sr Ophelia and Lis Maria of Holy Infant Mary  orphanage, Wayanad, Sr Anitta of Kristudasi Convent, Iritty and Thankamma of Kottiyoor, who helped the priest.


Fr Robin Vadakkumchery, former vicar of St Sebastian’s Church, Kottiyoor  who was arrested while trying to escape to Canada on February 27, has been remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, police had sent a report against Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam Child Welfare Commission (CWC) Wayanad district and Dr Betty, a member, pointing out their lapses in reporting the case.

“They have failed to report the incident and have a role in the whole conspiracy. However, as CWC is a statutory body with judicial powers, we have sought legal opinion,” a senior police officer told Express.


The investigators found the orphanage and the CWC have flouted the norms. The hospital authorities failed to report the case and wrongly registered  the age of the mother as 18 years.

