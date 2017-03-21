Justice Navniti Singh sworn in HC CJ

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Navniti Prasad Singh was sworn in the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Monday. Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers G Sudhakaran, A K Saseendran, Mathew T Thomas, E Chandrasekharan, C Raveendranath and Ramachandran Kadannappally were present. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also attended the ceremony. HC judges - Justice Antony Dominic, Justice P N Raveendran, Justice Surendra Mohan and Justice P R Ramachandra Menon - were also present. Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mihir Kumar Jha represented the Patna High Court and Bihar Lok Ayukta respectively. Prior to this appointment, Singh was a judge at the Patna HC. He has delivered many significant judgments, including the one that quashed the Bihar liquor ban.