Home States Kerala

Justice Navniti Singh sworn in HC CJ

Justice Navniti Prasad Singh was sworn in the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Monday.  Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 21st March 2017 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2017 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Justice Navniti Prasad Singh after he was sworn in new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. Governor P Sathasivam is also seen | kaviyoor santhosh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Navniti Prasad Singh was sworn in the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Monday.  Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers G Sudhakaran, A K Saseendran, Mathew T Thomas, E Chandrasekharan, C Raveendranath and Ramachandran Kadannappally were present. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also attended the ceremony. HC judges - Justice Antony Dominic, Justice P N Raveendran, Justice Surendra Mohan and Justice P R Ramachandra Menon - were also present. Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mihir Kumar Jha represented the Patna High Court and Bihar Lok Ayukta respectively. Prior to this appointment, Singh was a judge at the Patna HC. He has delivered many significant judgments, including the one that quashed the Bihar liquor ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp