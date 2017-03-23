SC setback for MBBS admissions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the order of the High Court cancelling admissions to 150 medical seats in Kannur Medical College and 30 seats in Karuna Medical College.

The apex court pointed out that the documents regarding admissions submitted by the medical colleges were not proper. While dismissing the appeal of the medical colleges that cancelling the admission procedure would affect the future of students, the court observed that admissions done in this matter would set a bad example.

Earlier, the Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC) headed by Justice J M James had set aside the entire admission in these two colleges. It had found that the there was no transparency in their admission procedures.

Min hails SC verdict

Health Minister K K Shylaja has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that cancelled the admission to 180 MBBS seats. Noting that many colleges had reached an agreement with the government, she said Karuna and Kannur medical colleges were not ready for an agreement and also seat sharing. With many colleges reaching an agreement, the students had the opportunity to study for a lower fee.