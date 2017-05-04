Home States Kerala

Mani has closed the doors for re-entry to UDF: Oommen Chandy

Slowly coming to terms with the big blow handed out by the Kerala Congress(M), the Congress leadership began to fight back and hold ground.

Published: 04th May 2017 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2017 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

K M Mani. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Slowly coming to terms with the big blow handed out by the Kerala Congress(M), the Congress leadership began to fight back and hold ground.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who had remained steadfast in supporting KC(M) supremo K M Mani even risking the stakes of the UDF Government when the latter was bogged down in the bar scam, described the volte face as political deceit. 


“Even when the Kerala Congress had left the UDF fold, the Congress had shown the courtesy to honour Mani. Through the current decision, Mani has closed the doors for a re-entry to the UDF,’’ Chandy said.


KPCC president M M Hassan said the issue involved is not the departure of the Kerala Congress from the UDF. ‘’By pulling out from a political understanding reached for the Kottayam district panchayat president elections, K M Mani has cheated us,’’ he said.

‘’Jose K Mani is behind all the developments,’’ he said.  According to K C Joseph, Congress parliamentary party deputy leader, K M Mani displayed political indecency by violating a political understanding between the UDF and the KC(M) in and outside the Assembly. 


Congress parliamentary party secretary P T Thomas suspected Mani’s search for shades of Red was part of a deal with the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure he comes out of the bar case unscathed. He asked the CPM leadership to make clear where the ‘note counting machine’ in K M Mani’s residence has gone. 


K M Mani’s arch rival P C George asked whether the CPM had extended support in the elections after accepting money counted in the same machine. ‘’Mani’s true colours are out in the open. Mani is desperate to engineer another split in the Kerala Congress by setting ground for an alliance with the CPM for the sake of political prospects for his son Jose K Mani,’’ George said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp