Arippa protesters hopeful of happy ending to protracted stir

Published: 22nd May 2017 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2017 04:30 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan distributed pattayams at Kattappana on Sunday, Chinna Pappichi and Thankamma, the two septuagenarians, who are part of the Arippa agitation, have been nurturing hopes of a similar prospect awaiting them.Hailing from Azhutha in Erumeli, they had come down to the state capital to take part in the sit-in which will complete 100 days on Monday.
Braving the stultifying heat in their  makeshift tent in front of the state Secretariat, the duo said they wanted to spend the remainder of their life in dignity.

The 10 families, which are taking part in the agitation, have each stayed in the tent for a fortnight since the sit-in started on February 13. But Chinna Pappichi and Thankamma have been with the camp since the beginning.

“All my life I have lived on the roadside as a landless person. I have seen elders getting shameful burials. I really hope the government will put an end to our woes,” said the 78-year old Chinna.

To sleep in the open is hardly the stuff of dreams. Mosquitoes, unavailability of potable water, lack of toilet facilities and stench from leftovers have compounded the duo’s woes. Both of them were admitted to the General Hospital nearby on several occasions. “We have shifted our agitation from Arippa to the doorstep of the government to get visibility for the struggle. We endure the difficulties because we are hopeful,” said Omana Kalaketti, a leader of the land agitation and vice president of Adivasi-Dalit Munnetta Samiti (ADMS).The general sentiment in the camp has been buoyed by the Kattappana event.

