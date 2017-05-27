Kerala Ministers come out against Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is stiff opposition from the state to Modi Government’s decision banning sale of cows for slaughter. Ministers termed the move anti-constitutional and an encroachment on the civil rights of citizens.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Friday the notification was an encroachment on the civil rights of citizens. The legal aspects of the issue will be verified, he said. “It’s part of a conspiracy and cannot be accepted,” he said.



Minister for Livestock K Raju said the central decision will adversely affect the federal system and warned it will have far-reaching consequences.

Won’t accept ban: K T Jaleel



Malappuram: Criticising the ban on cattle slaughter and restrictions on the sale of cattle by the Centre, Minister for Local Administration K T Jaleel on Friday said the state government could not accept such moves.

“The state is being ruled by the LDF Government, which has a track record of taking a stern stand while such attempts are made. What will be our nation’s condition if the government starts to intervene in the eating habits of people. Our nation is democratic and follows a federal system which grants some authority to the state. The states should be allowed to exercise their authority,” the minister said.