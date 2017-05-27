Home States Kerala

Kodiyeri in a soup over rape, kidnap remark on Army

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has courted a major controversy after levelling kidnap and rape charges on the Army.

Published: 27th May 2017 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2017 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan ( B P Deepu | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has courted a major controversy after levelling kidnap and rape charges on the Army.

Speaking at a function here the other day, Kodiyeri said the imposition of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on Kannur would result in clashes between the people and the Army. “If they are given extreme powers, the Army can do anything to anybody.

If they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them. They can even take away a woman and rape her. Nobody has the right to question them. This is the situation wherever the Army has been deployed,” Kodiyeri said. 


BJP blasts Kodiyeri 
By making a controversial statement against the Army, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was trying to destroy the morale of the Armed Forces, said BJP district president P Sathyaprakash. In a statement here on Friday, he alleged the CPM was speaking for pro-Pakistan terrorists. 

Amit Shah demands action
T’Puram: BJP national president Amit Shah has demanded action against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Army. Kodiyeri’s remarks were condemnable, Amit Shah told reporters in New Delhi. 

