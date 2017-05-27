Kodiyeri in a soup over rape, kidnap remark on Army

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has courted a major controversy after levelling kidnap and rape charges on the Army.

Speaking at a function here the other day, Kodiyeri said the imposition of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on Kannur would result in clashes between the people and the Army. “If they are given extreme powers, the Army can do anything to anybody.

If they see more than four people standing together, they can shoot them. They can even take away a woman and rape her. Nobody has the right to question them. This is the situation wherever the Army has been deployed,” Kodiyeri said.



BJP blasts Kodiyeri

By making a controversial statement against the Army, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was trying to destroy the morale of the Armed Forces, said BJP district president P Sathyaprakash. In a statement here on Friday, he alleged the CPM was speaking for pro-Pakistan terrorists.

Amit Shah demands action

T’Puram: BJP national president Amit Shah has demanded action against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Army. Kodiyeri’s remarks were condemnable, Amit Shah told reporters in New Delhi.