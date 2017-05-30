Beef ban: Centre, Kerala lock horns in High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Underlining their conflicting stands on the ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, the Centre and state governments took each other on before the High Court on Monday. The state argued the decision was an infringement of its rights and the Centre offered the counter saying the move was within its ambit.



The state submitted the preservation, protection and improvement of stock and prevention of animal diseases, veterinary training and practice are included in the Constitution of India’s state list.



According to the state, as per the powers vested under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA), Section 11 (3) (e): “The preparation for destruction of any animal as food for mankind unless such destruction is accompanied by the infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering. Hence, the Centre’s decision is illegal.”



Buttressing its legal powers through Article 48 of the Constitution, the Centre submitted the section titled ‘Organisation of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry’ states prohibition of cow slaughter.

“The state shall endeavour to organise agriculture/animal husbandry on modern lines and shall take steps for preserving and improving the breeds and prohibiting the slaughter of cows/calves, other milch and draught cattle,” Centre submitted. After the preliminary hearing, the HC adjourned the case to Wednesday.



“The Rules, by imposing unreasonable restriction on the fundamental right to carry on any trade or occupation under Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution, will not stand the test of constitutionality. They also violate the basic right of a person to freedom of choice regarding his food,” he said.



Pinarayi reminded his counterparts if the rules were brought into force it will produce a chaotic situation in the rural agricultural economy in all states. Pinarayi warned others that unless opposed, this may mark the beginning of a series of similar measures aimed at destroying the federal democratic fabric and secular culture of the country.

YC leaders suspended

Congress on Monday suspended three Youth Congress leaders, including district president Rijil Makkutti, for their involvement in the Kannur calf slaughter episode. KPCC president M M Hassan said Josy Kandathil and Sharafudeen have also been suspended from the party and youth outfit.

Hibi’s take: Challenging the validity of the Rule Hibi Eden MLA submitted the Centre’s decision was unconstitutional and violated the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Trader’s travail: P U Kunju Muhammed, owner of a meat shop in Kaloor, also filed a petition, stating his business has affected since the Centre’s announcement.