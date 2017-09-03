KOTTAYAM: Even as the relationship between the Kerala Council of Churches (KCC) and Church of South India (CSI) has been strained over the induction of Believers’ Church into the council, the latter has decided to stiffen its stance towards the KCC, demanding reconsideration of its decision. The CSI Kerala region synod’s decision to stay away from all the activities of the KCC will be communicated to all the churches. Kerala region synod of six dioceses, held at the CSI Madhya Kerala headquarters in Kottayam in August, had observed the induction of Believers’ Church into the KCC was a blot on the reputation of the council, which hitherto upholds episcopal traditions. Moreover, the synod had also decided to stick to its theological observation that Believers Church’s episcopacy could not be accepted.



“The KCC, a congregation of episcopal Churches, was formed at a CSI meeting held in Kollam in 1950. However, the proceedings held at the KCC committees and assembly questioned the reputation of the CSI, which took the initiative for the formation of the council. Moreover, the KCC had decided to include Believers’ Church overruling the National Council of Churches in India, which had earlier turned down Believers Church’s request for a membership,” said the Church in a press release here.



“This will be communicated to all the churches and the synod has also decided not to provide churches and their institutions for the functions of the KCC,” it said.The CSI said the executive minutes and report which recorded that the KCC, which claimed there was a unanimous decision to accord membership to Believers Church, were against Christian values and crossed the limits of morality. The CSI delegates had recorded their objection against the decision at the KCC executive committee and specially constituted membership committee.



According to Kerala regional synod secretary Oommen George, the synod had resolved to keep alive the Church’s membership at the council but completely stayed away from all the activities of the KCC.

“The decision was taken in the presence of five bishops from six dioceses, CSI moderator Thomas K Oommen, synod regional chairman K G Daniel, CSI general secretary P R Sadananda and others,” he said.

Believers Church flays CSI

Tiruvalla : The Believers Church has come out strongly against the CSI for opposing its membership in the Kerala Council of Churches (KCC) and keeping away from all the activities of the KCC. A Believers Church official said the consecration of the first bishop - K P Yohannan - was solemnised by former CSI moderator K J Samuel. “The statement of the CSI Moderator amounts to defaming the Believers Church in the public. As the head of a Church, he shouldn’t have issued such an irresponsible statement against another Church. The former CSI bishop had accepted our invitation for the consecration of K P Yohannan as a bishop,” Church PRO Fr Sijo Panthappallil said. “We are surprised over the CSI’s reasoning for dissociating itself from the KCC,” he said.