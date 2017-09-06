KOLLAM: With a view to making Kerala the first state in the country to adopt digital education by 2019, Education Minister C Raveendranath said public educational institutions in the state will be made hi-tech by March 31, 2019.According to the minister, efforts are in full swing to convert the classrooms of eighth to twelfth standards into hi-tech, which will be followed by UP and LP classes.

“This government has already initiated efforts to raise the basic facilities of 1,000 schools to international standards. This academic year 140 schools will be renovated utilising the fund allocated by KIIFB,” said Raveendranath, after inaugurating Teacher’s Day observance at Kollam Vimala Hridaya HSS on Tuesday.

While saying that the academic environment of the public schools is set undergo a paradigm shift as each schools will have to come out with a special master plan for bettering its academic performance, Raveendranath said a massive book collection drive will be initiated from November 1 for strengthening school libraries.

“With people’s participation, the Education Department is gearing up for a week-long massive book collection drive from November 1. It aims at establishing mini-libraries in each classroom and digital library besides the school libraries,” Raveendranath said.The programme was attended by Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma, N K Premachandran MP, M Noushad MLA, Director of the Department of General Education K V Mohankumar, Deputy Director K S Sreekala and others. Earlier, the Education Minister gave away state-level teachers and PTA award during the function.

