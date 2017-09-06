KOZHIKODE: A 22-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with serious internal injury after she allegedly consumed an acid-like liquid at her husband’s house. Unconfirmed sources said the woman from Vellamunda in Wayanad was allegedly forced to do so by her husband. The chemical substance she consumed has severely damaged a major portion of her gullet.

Police said the woman or her parents are yet to make a formal complaint. Medical College station SI A Habeebulla said, “the dying declaration of the patient was recorded on Tuesday. Other details cannot be revealed as we are yet to receive an official complaint.”