KOCHI: Actor Dileep, who was permitted by the court to step out of Aluva sub-jail to perform the annual obsequies of his father Padmanabha Pillai, returned to prison after the rituals on Wednesday, the 59th day since he was arrested on July 10.The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had on September 2 granted Dileep permission to leave the jail for two hours to perform the rituals following a petition by him. On Wednesday, Dileep reached his residence ‘Padmasarovaram’, located around 1.5 km from the jail, by 8.10 am amid tight security. He was received by his mother and close relatives. The rituals concluded within an hour and he was taken back to the prison by 10 am.



The officers said as many as 100 additional police personnel were deployed for security. A team led by Aluva DySP Prabhula Chandran and comprising four CIs monitored security arrangements. Though the rituals were to be conducted at the actor’s residence and then at the banks of Periyar, Dileep was not taken to the river banks for security reasons.



The actor had moved the court seeking permission to perform the rituals saying he participated in it each year. Dileep’s father died on August 18, 2008, and being the eldest son he was bound by religious rites and customs to perform his father’s obsequies, his petition had said. For the two hours he was out of the jail, Dileep had been directed not to use phones or interact with the media.

Dileep to move HC again seeking bail

Kochi: Actor Dileep, who is arraigned in the case related to the abduction and assault on the actress in Kochi, will approach the Kerala High Court on September 13 seeking bail. The HC has already dismissed his bail petition twice saying he may influence the witnesses if released on bail, which will hamper the ongoing inquiry into the conspiracy angle behind the crime. The actor is lodged in a sub-jail in Aluva, his hometown. While arguing against his previous bail pleas, the prosecution had claimed it was his personal vendetta against the actress which drove him to conspire against her.