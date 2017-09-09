ALUVA: A trial court hearing the abduction case of a popular film actress intervened on Saturday after the police approached it with a complaint stating that several celebrities have been visiting superstar Dileep over the last few days and this could affect the probe.

The court has asked the Superintendent of Aluva sub-jail, where Dileep has been kept after his arrest, to ensure that there was no violation of rules.

There has been a clampdown on the visitors since Friday evening as several film personalities, including witnesses in this case, have been visiting Dileep after September 2.

Actor-turned legislator and former minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar's visit irked the probe team.

According to the probe team, these were tactics used by those supporting Dileep to evoke sympathy as an earlier attempt failed to get the desired results.

The actor was granted a two-hour break from jail on September 2 to perform the rituals on his father's death anniversary at his residence.

According to jail rules, the inmates are allowed visitors only twice a week and no visitors are allowed on holidays.

Sources said Dileep is expected to submit a fresh bail application before the Kerala High Court next week.

Meanwhile, the police are contemplating to move Dileep to a high security jail.

The abduction took place in February, when the actress was on her way from Thrissur to Kochi.

She was taken around in her vehicle forcefully for about two hours before being dumped near actor-director Lal's home, from where the police was informed.

Two of the key accused -- Pulsar Suni and his accomplice involved in the actual abduction -- were arrested a week later.

The police team while probing the conspiracy angle arrested Dileep on July 10.