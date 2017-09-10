Members of Women in Cinema Collective with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after its formation. (File picture)

THALASSERY: The members of the Women in Cinema Collective, the association of women artistes of the Malayalam film industry, staged a protest demonstration at the venue of the State Film Award

demanding justice for the actor, who was abducted in Kochi on February 17.

The campaign inaugurated by veteran actress Nilambur Ayisha was lead by actor Sajitha Madathil and director Vidhu Vincent.

The members distributed gender equality badges in the premises and carried out campaigns for making shooting spaces free from exploitation and violence.

As a part of the signature campaign titled 'avalkkoppam' (with her), the activists collected signatures from the public, which will be sent to the Chief Minister.

"Through the campaign, we were trying to gather public support for the attacked actress", said Vidhu Vincent .

The WCC also sought action against MLA P.C. George for ridiculing the Women's Commission over its move to file a case against him for making derogatory remarks about the abducted female actor.

The collective has criticised MLA K.B. Ganesh Kumar, for disregarding the constitution and the oath taken by him during the swearing-in ceremony by openly lenting his support to the under trial.