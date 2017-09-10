KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actor assault case has approached the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court against the swarm of persons queueing up to meet actor Dileep at the Aluva Sub-Jail. The police submitted the long line of visitors would impact the ongoing investigation in the case. Besides, the sudden influx of visitors, including some high profile names, could be part of an orchestrated move to torpedo the inquiry, according to the sleuths. Though visitors are granted permission to call on inmates only twice weekly, people from the tinsel world turned up in huge numbers to meet the actor even on holidays, the petition said. Following the police complaint, the court has directed the Aluva Sub-Jail superintendent to submit details of those who had visited the actor.



The police move came in the wake of several prominent personalities from Mollywood, including K B Ganesh Kumar MLA, Jayaram, Vijayaraghavan, Harishree Ashokan and director Ranjith visiting the jail to meet the actor. After meeting Dileep, Ganesh had told reporters Dileep should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. He even urged those who had received Dileep’s benevolence to express solidarity with the incarcerated actor.As reports of people queueing up to meet Dileep in jail emerged, the prison authorities imposed curbs on those seeking to call on the actor.

Cop held for aiding Suni

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the actress assault case has arrested Anish, a CPO attached to Kalamassery AR Camp, after it emerged he allegedly helped the prime accused in the case Sunil Kumar aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni to contact actor Dileep. Officers said Pulsar Suni had reportedly told Anish about Dileep’s involvement in the case on March 6 while the policeman was deployed on guard duty. Suni had also told Anish Dileep had directed the video footage of the assault should be captured. Confirming the development, sources said the offence is bailable and the accused CPO has been released on bail after recording the arrest.