Main accused Pulsar Suni being taken away by the police. | File Photo

AR Aneesh, a police officer attached to the AR Camp, Kalamasserry on Monday was suspended from duty for reportedly helping Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the controversial Malayalam actress assault case.

Previously, findings had hinted that Aneesh played a part in establishing communication between Pulsar Suni (Sunil Kumar) and actor Dileep (who is in jail on charges of kidnapping the actress) and his close circle.

ManoramaOnline reports that Aneesh helped Suni to contact director and friend of Dileep, Nadhirshah while he stood guard to his cell.

Aneesh reportedly attempted to help Suni to send voice messages to the actor and also communicated with Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan's boutique at Kakkanad.

Aneesh, charged as the 14th accused in the controversial kidnapping and assault case was arrested on 9 September and was released on bail.